Japanese man arrested for stabbing, stealing gun of police officer

A man was arrested in Japanese city of on Monday after allegedly stabbing a police officer, stealing his loaded handgun and remaining on the run for about 24 hours, authorities said.

The suspect, 33-year-old Yujiro Iimori, attacked the with a knife on Sunday in Suita - a suburb north of downtown - inflicting multiple that left the in a serious condition, officials were cited as saying by news.

According to authorities, Iimori seized the officer's gun and fled the scene.

The police then issued a nationwide arrest warrant and urged residents of Suita and surrounding areas not to leave their homes until the suspect was located.

Iimori was arrested at 6.30 a.m. on Monday in Mino, a town near Suita, with the gun still in his possession. It was loaded with four bullets, although the firearm had contained five rounds of ammunition at the time it was stolen, the police said.

The incident led to the cancellation of outdoor events and the closure of shops in the area, reports say.

It took place amid a heightened in ahead of the leaders' summit that the Japanese metropolis is set to host on June 28-29.

