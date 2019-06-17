Three policemen suspended for attack on driver

Three policemen have been suspended in Delhi for unprofessional conduct after they were accused of thrashing the driver of a mini taxi and his son, the police announced on Monday.
Two Assistant Sub-Inspectors and a constable were suspended over the way they handled the situation on Sunday in Mukherjee Nagar near Delhi University after a Gramin Seva taxi hit a police vehicle.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijayanta Arya said an enquiry had been initiated into the incident which caused a near riot and triggered strong political reactions.
The enquiry will be conducted by an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police along with an Assistant Commissioner of Police to ascertain the role of the policemen in the incident which was caught on camera.
The police say it were the driver and his juvenile son who first attacked the policemen with a sword. One of them had a sword when he attacked the police.
The driver's friends alleged that the father and son were dragged out of the vehicle by police personnel and beaten up again in the police station.
Further legal action will be taken following the outcome of the police investigation, Arya said.
