Three policemen suspended for attack on driver

Three policemen have been suspended in for unprofessional conduct after they were accused of thrashing the of a mini taxi and his son, the police announced on Monday.

Two Sub-Inspectors and a were suspended over the way they handled the situation on Sunday in Mukherjee Nagar near University after a Gramin Seva taxi hit a police vehicle.

of Arya said an enquiry had been initiated into the incident which caused a near riot and triggered strong political reactions.

The enquiry will be conducted by an Commissioner of Police along with an Commissioner of Police to ascertain the role of the policemen in the incident which was caught on camera.

The police say it were the and his juvenile son who first attacked the policemen with a sword. One of them had a sword when he attacked the police.

The driver's friends alleged that the father and son were dragged out of the vehicle by police personnel and beaten up again in the police station.

Further legal action will be taken following the outcome of the police investigation, Arya said.

