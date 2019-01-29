3 killed in Mogadishu car bomb explosion

At least three people were killed and five others were injured when a car bomb exploded in the heart of Somalia's restive capital on Tuesday, the police said.

The vehicle had been stopped by officials at a security checkpoint near the historic centre of and the City Hall, police agent Mohamed Nur Ali, who was in the area, told news, adding that he suspected the explosion did not occur at its intended destination.

Members of the emergency services were working at the site of the explosion, which the police had cordoned off.

is frequently hit by attacks claimed by the Somali militant group Al-Shabab, which seeks to establish an Islamic state in the country, located on the Horn of

suffered its worst attack in 2017 when a powerful truck bomb ripped through a crossroads outside a hotel, killing over 550 people.

has been in a state of war and chaos since 1991, when dictator was toppled.

Earlier in the month, the expelled the of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia, Nicholas Haysom, who according to a UN statement, "was accused by the of interfering in its internal affairs, by questioning the detention of an opposition candidate for state-wide office, who had been a leader in the extremist Al-Shabaab group, before defecting".

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)