Close to 300 farmers in West Bengal's Singur, which had witnessed a violent anti-land acquisition stir over a decade back, signed a memorandum and submitted their land ownership bills demanding reindustrialisation in the area, a said.

"Today we held a meeting with the local farmers in and listened to their demands. They want industrialisation there. Close to 300 farmers signed a memorandum and submitted the copy of the land 'parchas'. They believe that is the only person who can fulfil their demand," BJP's told IANS.

Singur, a rural hamlet in district, was on the boil between 2006 and 2008 after the then acquired 997.11 acres of land for setting up Tata Motor's small

Demanding return of 400 acres to farmers from whom land was allegedly taken against their will, the then opposition led by spearheaded a violent and sustained movement that ultimately forced the to shift its small to Sanand in

"I appeal to Tata to come back to I also invite the other government and private industries as well. When a big industry is built, several small industries also prosper in the area. We want to be transformed into an industrial town," Chatterjee said.

"We do not expect to get any support from the government in So we are depending solely on Modi ji's intervention to bring in industries in Singur. We will send the memorandum of the farmers to him," she said.

In the 2019 polls, BJP's Chatterjee managed to take a lead of over ten thousand votes over state's ruling party in Singur assembly segment. Banerjee has termed the loss a a "matter of shame".

Mukul Roy, once Banerjee's "right-hand man", and a prominent part of Trinamool's Singur agitation, has recently termed the movement "a mistake".

Following the 2019 poll result, farmers in the area had held a demonstration demanding industries to be set up on their land which still lies barren.

