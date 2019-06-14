Twitter, Instagram users go 'blue' in support of Sudan

In a bid to raise awareness about the current volatile situation in Sudan, users in large numbers have turned their profile picture blue.

While some and users have made the profile picture circle appear solid blue, others posted a solid blue square as an image. Some have done both.

has so far recorded close to 18,000 posts with the hashtag #BlueForSudan.

"It is time to stand hand in hand. Their voices must be heard. #BlueForSudan," wrote one user.

"Ignorance is worse than violence.. Stand with Humanity, Stand with # #BlueForSudan," wrote another.

Some users have also posted the drawing of a crying woman wearing a hijab to draw attention to the political crisis in the north African country.

The violence in followed a couple of months after the ouster of on April 11.

The trigger for users to turn blue was the death of a young man who was allegedly killed during a crackdown on protesters on June 3.

"Those who are taking part in spreading #BlueForSudan. The colour blue came from a warm hearted, martyr known as, Mohammed Hashim Mattar, my cousin who has passed away on the 3rd of June, as he was standing proud. Blue was his fav colour, which now presents unity. Mattar's Blue," tweeted one user.

To honour his death, Mattar's friends and family put up the blue colour on their profiles, but others soon followed.

The last Thursday said that 46 people were killed in "recent events" that began with an assault on a protest camp earlier this week in the capital Khartoum, while the opposition said at least 108 people had died.

In what was the first official death toll since a military crackdown on a camp that had been set up for two months, the Sudanese for the Health Ministry, Suleiman Abdul Jabbar, said in a statement that the toll had not reached 100, news reported.

Sudanese security forces last Monday raided an encampment that had been set up in front of the headquarters since April 6 and began firing to clear the area.

The cracked down on the demonstrators and destroyed the encampment, the nerve centre of the protest that led to the overthrow of on April 11.

