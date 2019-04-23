40 adware apps discovered on Google Play Store

Global cybersecurity firm on Tuesday announced that it has discovered 40 apps on the Play Store with over 20 million downloads.

The identified persistently displays full screen ads, and in some cases, tries to convince the user to install further apps.

" has contacted to have the apps removed. named the TsSdk because the term was found in the first version of the adware," the cybersecurity firm said in a statement.

The are linked together by the use of third-party libraries which bypass the background service restrictions present in newer versions of the (OS).

Although the bypassing itself is not explicitly forbidden on the Play Store, the cybersecurity firm identified it as "Android: Agent-SEB [PUP]", because apps using these libraries waste the user's battery and make the device slower.

The applications use the libraries to continuously display more and more ads to the user, going against rules.

--IANS

ksc/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)