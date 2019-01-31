Smoke in Kolkata Metro, none injured

Smoke was seen coming out of a rake early on Thursday leading the services to be temporarily disrupted, an said. No one was injured in the incident.

"Smoke was seen coming out of the third compartment of a Tollygunj bound non-AC train when it was about to leave at around 10.50 a.m.," Metro CPRO said.

"The train was stopped at the using and all the passengers were safely evacuated," she said.

Services were disrupted for nearly 20-25 minutes following the incident, she added.

When asked weather lack of maintenance in the old rake might have caused the smoke, the said the reason of the fire will be probed.

"Our offices will check for any mechanical problems in the rake the services resumed at 11.15 a.m," she added.

