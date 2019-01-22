14 die as ships with Indian crew catch fire off Russia

At least 14 people have been killed in a fire that broke out on two Tanzanian-flagged ships, both carrying Indian crew, near the Strait that separates and Russia, Prime Minister said on Tuesday. The victims have not been identified yet.

Preliminary information said the fire erupted on Monday night due to the failure of a pump being used to transfer fuel between the two vessels -- Candy and -- in violation of security regulations, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

The two ships had a total of 32 crew members -- Turkish and Indian nationals.

The news agency said Candy had a crew of 17 -- eight Indian nationals and nine Turks while the carried seven Indians, seven Turks and an intern from

"... We currently have information about 14 dead sailors... Other sailors have not been delivered to hospitals yet," Aksyonov was quoted as saying by TASS.

A from said that 12 people had been rescued and there were no chances of finding any more survivors.

"The fire on ships continues... It will not be extinguished until all the gas burns out," the said.

Officials said that Russian rescuers were trying to reach sailors who jumped into the waters to avoid the fire.

The was in touch with the agencies in to get more information and extend whatever help that may be necessary, the said in

Severe weather conditions prevented rescue ships from bringing victims to the shore for medical treatment, News reported. Both vessels were flying Tanzanian flags. One of them was a liquefied and another one was a tanker.

Maritime traffic was not affected by the incident and navigation through the Strait is still open, the said.

Authorities in the Crimean city of said they were ready to receive the victims.

The crew members were sailing in "neutral waters" in the when the incident occurred, reports said.

The is a focus of tension between and In November, Russian border guards seized three Ukrainian naval vessels near the narrow channel, which links the with the

The strait holds strategic importance for both sides. It is an important economic lifeline for that allows ships leaving the port city of to access the

It is also the the closest point of access for to Crimea, a peninsula annexed in 2014.

--IANS

soni/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)