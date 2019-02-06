62,173 fake ration cards found in Tripura

The government has identified 62,173 fake ration cards involving 2.81 lakh people, a said here on Wednesday.

"After the computerisation of the Public Distribution System (PDS), 62,173 fake ration cards were identified. Around 2,81,000 people were holding these bogus ration cards," Food, Civil Supplies and told IANS.

He said a large number of them might be Bangladesh nationals.

There are 9,08,212 ration cards belonging to 36,86,216 people under 1,809 ration shops in

"Despite thorough inquiry, there is no trace of these 2,81,000 people against whom various commodities were issued through the PDS," the said.

Starting Thursday, masoor dal would also be distributed through the PDS. Currently, rice, flour, sugar, salt and kerosene are being distributed via PDS at a discounted rate.

"With Aadhaar number seeding, the end-to-end computerisation of the PDS was completed in Tripura last year," Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department's said.

"It is the first state in the Northeast to complete digitalisation. All offices, godowns, fair price shops and related systems have been digitalised ," he added.

