9th Gen Intel Core processors are coming to laptops

on Tuesday unveiled its new 9th Gen Core designed for gamers and creators who want to push their experience to the next level.

Laptops powered by the 9th Gen Core would launch from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and MSI, starting April 23, as they introduce the most compelling laptops for gaming and content creation.

"Our new 9th Gen platform is designed to delight gamers, creators and performance users by giving them more of what they want.

We are bringing desktop-caliber performance with up to 5 Ghz and 8 cores in a range of and new level of connectivity with 6 (Gig+) so users can game or create where they want," Fredrik Hamberger, Manager, and Gaming Laptop Segments, Intel, said in a statement.

At the top of the stack is the 9th Gen -- the first Core with up to 5 GHz2 and "Thermal Velocity Boost", 8 cores and 16 threads, and support for 16MB of Intel Smart Cache.

The full range of processors include Intel Core i5, i7 and the unlocked Intel Core i9-9980HK for higher performance.

The chipset making giant also made additions to the desktop processor family.

The desktop processor lineup now includes more than 25 products with options ranging from Intel Core i3 to Intel Core i9.

"The family also brings Pentium Gold and Celeron products to market for entry-level computing, giving consumers even more options to find the right desktop to fit their specific need and budgets," the company said.

