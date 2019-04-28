A particular community denied voting in Raiganj: BJP

The BJP on Saturday alleged that voters from a particular community were not allowed to exercise their democratic rights in parts of constituency which went to polls on April 18.

(BJP) candidate for the constituency blamed the Trinamool for the irregularity, but claimed the happening would have no bearing on the outcome of the polls, which the saffron outfit would 'easily win'.

Chaudhuri said such instances of irregularities were seen at a few booths in Islampur, segments.

"They tried the mischief as they know they would lose. They could not accept this, and tried unfair means. But people had already decided they would vote against the Trianmool," Chaudhuri said.

The has ordered repoll in three polling booths of the constituency on April 28 alongside the fourth phase polls.

Asked whether such anomalies had taken place in these booths, Chaudhuri said: "I had sought repoll in nine booths. Repolling would be held in one of these booths."

But member called it a "fake news" spread by a

"That it was a lie was proved then and there," he said.

Echoing Salim, former state said: "We have not come across any such allegation. Had we received, we would have lodged a complaint with the "

