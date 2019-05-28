AAP demands death penalty for child rapists in Punjab

Expressing anguish over the rape of a four-year-old student of a private school in Punjab's district two days ago, the (AAP) on Tuesday demanded death penalty for the accused.

In a letter to Amarinder Singh, expressed dismay over the spurt in crime cases against children in the state.

He demanded death penalty for the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012, besides setting up of a fast-track court to ensure speedy justice.

First-time MLA Arora, who visited the school in Dhuri town on Monday, asked the government to bring a resolution in the on the pattern of Haryana, and to check rising crimes against children.

"If the government fails to bring the resolution, then the would introduce a resolution in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha Session to ensure safety and security of children," he added.

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a detailed report on the incident from the concerned of Police.

Demanding the Chief Minister's resignation, former said there was complete lawlessness in the state. "The is facing an existential crisis," he said.

A day earlier, the directed the police to complete the investigation against the four arrested, including the school principal, within a week.

He also asked the Director, to ensure speedy trial and punishment for the culprits.

