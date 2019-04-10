HC to hear plea against Mehbooba, Omar on Friday

The on Wednesday said a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on Kashmiri leaders Mehbooba Mufti, and from participating in the Lok Sabha elections will be heard on Friday (April 12).

A bench of and Justice said the matter will be heard by another bench on Friday.

The court was hearing the petition which has sought a direction to the (EC) to ban the National Conference (NC) and the from joining the 2019 as "the loyalties of the leaders of these parties lie elsewhere and not in the Indian Constitution".

The petition filed by has also sought direction to book them on various charges including sedition of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In his plea, the petitioner said allowing these leaders to contest the elections would be a mockery of democracy as these people openly call for sedition to divide "Mother India" on the basis of religion and are demanding two Prime Ministers -- one for and another for the rest of

The petitioner told the court that and his son's statement that they would demand revival of the post of Wazir-e-Azam and Sadar-e-Riyasat for is unacceptable.

"Mehbooba Mufti, and Omar Abdullah's seditious, communal statements are against the Indian Constitution and hence the court/ should bar/impose conditions on their entry to a very constitutional House (Lok Sabha) as their loyalties lie somewhere else and not in the Indian Constitution," the plea said.

