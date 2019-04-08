AAP slams BJP for false promises in manifesto

The on Monday slammed the for issuing a fresh set of 'jumlas' in its 43-page manifesto for the 2019 polls.

While chief raised questions over the fate of the promises made by the saffron party in its 2014 manifesto, party attacked the BJP for not promising statehood to

"BJP unveils a fresh set of 'jumlas' without telling the country what is the fate of its 2014 'jumlas'. Modi-Shah don't have the courage to speak on why demonetisation was done? What happened to two crore jobs? Why were farmers pushed towards destruction?" Kejriwal questioned in a tweet.

Singh also attacked the BJP for not promising "martyr" status and pension to the personnel.

"The manifesto of the BJP is an extension of its lies and 'jumlas'. They have cheated the paramilitary forces. Everyone was expecting that the CRPF personnel will get a pension and also a status of martyr. But the BJP, who seek votes in the name of army personnel, has not promised any such thing in its manifesto," he added.

He also said that just like the Congress, the BJP too did not mention anything in its manifesto on Delhi's statehood.

