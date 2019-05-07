AAP throws five questions to Modi to answer at rally

As the BJP gears up for a public rally by here on Wednesday, the Party (AAP) on Tuesday threw five questions at the and "hoped" he will answer the public.

and convenor said Modi should tell the people of the national capital what his and the seven Lok Sabha MPs elected in 2014 had done for during the last five years.

Rai said being the ruling party at the Centre for five years, the BJP should have presented its report card to the people of Instead, "the BJP could not even come out with its Delhi manifesto or a vision document".

Listing the questions, Rai said Modi promised to give full statehood to Delhi from the same Ramlila Maidan in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

"Five years have passed. Why have you not fulfilled your promise? Will you apologize to the people of Delhi for not fulfilling the promise?"

He also said the people of Delhi were giving Rs 1.5 lakh crore as tax to the but in return "the only gives Rs 325 crore for the development of Delhi... Is it not unfair to the people of Delhi?"

Putting the third question, Rai said the people of Delhi reposed full faith in the BJP by electing all its candidates in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. "Then why did you and your government indulge in such step-motherly treatment towards Delhi?"

He added that traders and businesses in the national capital were ruined due to sealing.

"Being the of the country, why did you remain silent and did not speak a word on sealing?"

Finally, Rai said the BJP had come out with a Delhi specific manifesto in 2014 in which it promised full statehood for Delhi.

"Why has your party shied away from bringing any manifesto for Delhi?" Rai asked.

