Abandoned, specially-abled children raise awareness about fitness at Alcis Family Run

In a move to raise awareness about fitness and environmental issues, Sports, a sportswear brand, organised the inaugural edition of ' Family Run' which was flagged-off by Indian cricketers Manan and Chopra.

A total of 1500 people participated in the marathon which also included 50 specially-abled and abandoned kids.

The marathon was designed specifically for families, with the main aim behind the run being to get families to come out and explore the joy of running together.

Speaking on the occasion, Chopra said he is elated to put his weight behind such a noble cause.

"Being a sportsperson we know how important it is to give fitness the top priority. And, when you get to support such initiative which is very dear to your heart, you just can't say no to it and rather jump into it," he said.

Meanwhile, Roshan Baid, of Sports, said: "Our main aim of the event was that we didn't want to confine fitness to a group or section of the society."

"Fitness should be the goal of the family and thus of a nation too. If we are fit then we will work hard to save our environment too," Baid said, adding he is now hoping to introduce the family run in tier II and tier III cities as well.

