ACI Worldwide invests in Mumbai's Mindgate Solutions

US-based electronic payments company Worldwide on Monday announced strategic investment in Mumbai-based digital payments firm

The financial details of the investment were not disclosed.

As part of this investment, and Mindgate will deliver a that will combine ACI's Payments with Mindgate's

The solution would be offered to banks, financial intermediaries and merchants in and other international markets via an on-premise, public cloud or hosted model, Worldwide said.

"The global real-time and digital payments transaction opportunity is vast. With Mindgate and ACI alliance, we are well-positioned to capitalise on this growth opportunity by providing to banks, corporates, merchants and payment intermediaries the world's leading real-time payments offering," Phil Heasley, President and CEO, ACI Worldwide, said in a statement.

This investment is also expected to provide Mindgate, a leading firm in processing UPI (unified payments interface) transactions, with the ability to expand its footprint globally.

UPI is a mobile-based, real-time payments platform in developed and managed by the of (NPCI).

It enables in India (of banks participating in the UPI scheme) send and receive money from their with a single, simple identifier.

"The combination of ACI and Mindgate will support the of real-time and digital payments, while helping to drive UPI as it becomes the dominant Indian retail payments method," AP Hota, former of of India (NPCI), said.

According to Mindgate, its 30 million digital transactions a day globally, and 70 per cent of UPI transactions are routed through Mindgate-customer banks.

--IANS

gb/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)