Voting begins for phase II polls in J&K's Anantnag

Voting began on Monday for the second phase of polls in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag Lok Sabha seat amid high security.
Very few voters were seen queuing up outside polling stations as voting began at 7 a.m.
Voting is being held in four assembly segments of Kulgam district -- Noorabad, Devsar, Kulgam and Homshalibugh.
As a precautionary measure, mobile Internet services have been suspended in the south Kashmir areas.
Train services between Baramulla and Banihal have also been cancelled for the day.
There are 18 candidates in the fray in this constituency, but the main contest is between Mehbooba Mufti of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Ghulam Ahmad Mir of Congress and Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference (NC).
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Sofi Yusuf and the People's Conference (PC), Choudhary Zafar Ali. In addition, there is a lone woman candidate, Ridwana Sanam who is contesting as an Independent.
For the first time in the electoral history of the state, a non-local, Shams Khwaja, a lawyer from Uttar Pradesh is also in the fray.
--IANS
sq/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
