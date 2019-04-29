Voting begins for phase II polls in J&K's Anantnag

Voting began on Monday for the second phase of polls in Jammu and Kashmir's seat amid high security.

Very few voters were seen queuing up outside polling stations as voting began at 7 a.m.

Voting is being held in four assembly segments of district -- Noorabad, Devsar, and Homshalibugh.

As a precautionary measure, have been suspended in the south areas.

between Baramulla and Banihal have also been cancelled for the day.

There are 18 candidates in the fray in this constituency, but the main contest is between of the People's (PDP), of and Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference (NC).

has fielded Sofi Yusuf and the People's Conference (PC), Choudhary In addition, there is a lone woman candidate, who is contesting as an Independent.

For the first time in the electoral history of the state, a non-local, Shams Khwaja, a from is also in the fray.

