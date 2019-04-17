AFC Cup: Minerva Punjab, Abahani Dhaka share points

Bangladesh's Abahani and I-League's split points after an entertaining 2-2 draw in their second Group E match of the AFC Cup 2019, in on Wednesday.

and scored the goals for the Indian side in the 16th and the 42nd minutes, respectively, while Nabib Jibon (20') and Sunday Chizoba (48') were the scorers for the hosts.

Abahani, regarded favourite after beating champions 1-0 in group opener in on April 3, had to remain content with a consolation draw. They, however, kept their unbeaten run intact.

had started their AFC Cup 2019 campaign with a goalless draw against compatriots Chennaiyin FC at the in Ahmedabad, also on April 3.

Abahani will now take on Chennaiyin FC on April 30, while will lock horns with on May 1 in their next match.

--IANS

aak/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)