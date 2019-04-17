AFC Cup: Minerva Punjab, Abahani Dhaka share points

Bangladesh's Abahani Dhaka and I-League's Minerva Punjab split points after an entertaining 2-2 draw in their second Group E match of the AFC Cup 2019, in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Mahmoud Al Amnah and Sreyas Gopalan scored the goals for the Indian side in the 16th and the 42nd minutes, respectively, while Nabib Jibon (20') and Sunday Chizoba (48') were the scorers for the hosts.
Abahani, regarded favourite after beating champions Manang Marshyangdi Club 1-0 in group opener in Kathmandu on April 3, had to remain content with a consolation draw. They, however, kept their unbeaten run intact.
Minerva Punjab had started their AFC Cup 2019 campaign with a goalless draw against compatriots Chennaiyin FC at the Arena Stadium in Ahmedabad, also on April 3.
Dhaka Abahani will now take on Chennaiyin FC on April 30, while Minerva Punjab will lock horns with Manang Marshyangdi Club on May 1 in their next match.
--IANS
aak/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU