Afghan forces have captured two detention centres of the in and provinces, setting free more than 50 detainees, officials said on Tuesday.

In a latest crackdown on militants, security forces stormed a bastion in Aqtash district of province at 2 a.m. (local time). Besides inflicting casualties on the group, the security forces set free 13 detainees, provincial police was cited as saying by

He said the majority of the Taliban hostages were civilians and the outfit had mistreated them in the custody.

In another crackdown, Afghan forces raided a Taliban base in Larkhabia area of province in the wee hours of Tuesday and released 44 inmates, including security personnel and civilians, said.

However, locals say that the number of released hostages stands less than 44.

told that 17 of the detainees released in were civilians and the remaining were personnel of security forces, including the and police.

Afghan instructed his forces to spare no efforts in targeting and destroying militants' hideouts across the country.

Afghan on National Security Hamdullah Mohib told the media that security forces would "break the backbone of the Taliban" within four months.

