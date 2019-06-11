Afghan forces free over 50 hostages from Taliban

Afghan forces have captured two detention centres of the Taliban in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces, setting free more than 50 detainees, officials said on Tuesday.
In a latest crackdown on Taliban militants, security forces stormed a Taliban bastion in Aqtash district of Kunduz province at 2 a.m. (local time). Besides inflicting casualties on the insurgent group, the security forces set free 13 detainees, provincial police spokesman Inamudin Rahmani was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.
He said the majority of the Taliban hostages were civilians and the outfit had mistreated them in the custody.
In another crackdown, Afghan forces raided a Taliban base in Larkhabia area of Baghlan province in the wee hours of Tuesday and released 44 inmates, including security personnel and civilians, district Governor Khanzada Mazlomyar said.
However, locals say that the number of released hostages stands less than 44.
Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told Xinhua news agency that 17 of the detainees released in Baghlan were civilians and the remaining were personnel of security forces, including the Army and police.
Afghan Defence Minister Assadullah Khalid instructed his forces to spare no efforts in targeting and destroying militants' hideouts across the country.
Afghan Presidential Adviser on National Security Hamdullah Mohib told the media that security forces would "break the backbone of the Taliban" within four months.
