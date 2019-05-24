After Amul, Mother Dairy hikes poly pack milk prices

Following the price hike by Milk, is to raise the consumer prices of its poly pack variants in Delhi effective from Saturday, the company said in a statement here.

The 1 litre pack price has been increased by Re 1 and the 500 ml pack by Rs 2 a litre, effectively impacting the consumer by Re 1 per pack, the statement said.

However, no price hike is being made in its Bulk Vended (BVM), popularly known as Token Milk, the company said.

According to Mother Dairy, procurement prices have been continuously on the rise for the last three to four months due to the increase in feed and fodder cost by 15-20 per cent as well as labour costs, among others.

However, while paying higher prices to producers by 7-8 per cent compared to last year, the consumer prices had been kept intact.

The last consumer price revision in Delhi for poly pack milk was done in March 2017, the company said.

Among the 7 variants that produces, prices of all except Bulk Vended Milk and Cow Milk (1000 ml) have been hiked by Rs 1-2.

The new rates for the 1 litre pack of Full Cream Milk will be Rs 53, and the 500 ml pack will cost Rs 27.

Similary, the 1 litre Toned Milk pack will cost Rs 42, while the 500 ml pack will be priced at Rs 22, up from Rs 41 and Rs 21, respectively. Skimmed Milk of 500 ml pack size will now cost Rs 21, up from Rs 20.

Milk prices earlier had been hiked by Rs 2 a litre with effect from Tuesday across all its six brands sold in the major markets of Delhi NCR, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and

