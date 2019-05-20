Amul milk prices hiked by Rs 2 a litre across country

Milk prices have been hiked by Rs 2 a litre with effect from Tuesday across all its six brands sold in major markets of NCR, Gujarat, West Bengal, and

The Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets under the brand name of Amul, on Monday announced that the revised of 500 ml pack of Gold in Ahmedabad will be Rs 27, Shakti will be Rs 25, Amul Taaza will be Rs 21 and Amul Diamond will be Rs 28. Cow milk prices remain unchanged.

"Amul, as a cooperative, passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers to the milk producers. This increase in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre has happened after a gap of two years with an aim to provide remunerative milk purchase price to our milk producers owing to drop in milk production and increase in the cost of production," a GCMMF statement said.

The current decision had also to be taken because of adverse conditions in the national and international dairy markets, it said.

"Unfortunately, over the last one year, there has been a major increase in price of major cattle feed ingredients such as de-oiled rice bran by 61 per cent, rice polish fine by 22 per cent, molasses by 82 per cent, maize by 63 per cent etc, which has resulted in increase in the cattle feed price by over 15 per cent. Similarly, the rate of green fodder has seen hike of more than 100 per cent this summer," the GCMMF said.

"For the milk producers, the milk purchase prices paid must cover various input costs such as feed and fodder cost, labour cost, cost of veterinary treatment etc. and some profits for running livelihood of their family," it added.

