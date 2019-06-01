Robert Pattinson confirmed as new Batman

After months of speculations, has been officially confirmed to play the caped crusader

Other names floating for the role in "The Batman" included Armie Hammer, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, but announced that "Twilight" signed a deal to be a part of the project, reports variety.com.

Pattinson, who is known for his role of a vampire, will be the youngest to play He is 33.

Matt Reeves' "The Batman" is expected to go on floors this summer. Reeves, the filmmaker behind the last two "Planet of the Apes" sequels, took over directing duties from in January 2017.

Affleck starred as in two titles directed by Zack Snyder: 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and 2017's "Justice League".

Reeves will produce the film with his "Planet of the Apes"" collaborator

"The Batman" is slated to release in 2021.

