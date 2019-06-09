AIMIM seeks Leader of Opposition post in Telangana Assembly

The (AIMIM) on Saturday said it will request the Assembly to grant the post of of the Opposition to the party in the House.

said they would meet the and urge him to give AIMIM the post of the LoP as it had become the second largest party in the state Assembly.

This followed the merger of of the party with the ruling Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Thursday.

With recognising the merger of the MLAs with the TRS, the strength of the has come down to six in the 119-member Assembly.

AIMIM has seven MLAs. Its in the House is Akbaruddin Owaisi, younger brother of

Addressing an Eid Milap programme, said his party would write a "new history" by getting the post.

He said he does not agree that a party which has only 10 per cent of the strength of the House should get the post.

He said in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, the BJP was given though it had only three members.

