Bengal Congress chief calls for alliance with Left

Pradesh on Saturday called for an alliance with parties in the state to build up a viable alternative to the Trinamool and the (BJP).

Mitra was addressing a programme organised by the state at its headquarters in Bidhan Bhavan to felicitate the two newly elected Congress Lok Sabha members from the state.

"People were seeking an alliance which could fight the misrule of the After the collapse of the potential alliance between the Congress and parties, people found the BJP an alternative force to the ruling party. If we (Congress and Left) develop an alternative platform, people will not disappoint us," Mitra said.

and the Congress had formed an alliance ahead of the 2016 state Assembly polls, but the combine came a cropper at the hustings, as the Trianamool retained power.

The two parties tried to forge a seat-sharing adjustment in the run up to this year's Lok Sabha polls, but the talks failed.

The felicitation programme lost some of its shine as senior Congress and Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury skipped the event.

Chowdhury, who has won five back-to-back Lok Sabha battles from Baharampur in district, left for citing "personal reason" instead of attending the programme where Congress leaders stressed on strengthening its organisation.

The Congress fared poorly in the state in the recent Lok Sabha polls, managing only two seats -- half of its tally five years back.

Mitra said Chowdhury and its other Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury, who was elected from Malda South, were invited and the former could not attend as he had to go to

"We had invited both the MPs from I spoke to Chowdhury personally, but he had to go to for an important personal reason. We had also invited Mohammad Jawed, the lone Congress from Bihar's Kishanganj. He too could not come as there were some issues in his constituency," Mitra said.

Incidentally, the Congress high command had in September last year appointed Mitra as the of the party's unit, replacing Chowdhury who was made the of the

"A weakened organisational strength and lack of public relation on the part of workers and leaders are the major reasons behind the party's dismal performance in the state. There is a need for a viable alternative platform to the and the BJP which can be developed independently or with our allies," Mitra said.

Mitra also called a meeting of the state working committee on June 15 to chalk out a road map for the party.

Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury, who was felicitated by the state leaders, also called for strengthening the party's connect with the local people.

The state leaders also felicitated the AICC observer for West Bengal, Gaurav Gogoi, who has been elected for a second term from the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency in

