Air India goofs, sends funds to Nigeria instead of US firm

Public sector Air India's office transferred $300,000 to a in instead of remitting the sum to a US-based firm for supplying spare parts.

The incident is learnt to have taken place in June, 2017 but the has failed to get the amount retrieved from the Nigerian

"The officers involved in the lapse were never punished. They have in fact been allowed to rise in their career," said an

In response to an email query, said the matter is currently under investigation.

"It was a case of cyber fraud. The matter is being investigated," an spokesperson said.

A large number of cyber frauds worldwide have been traced to and could have also fallen victim to it.

has a large fleet of including B777s and that it flies to various destinations in the US and The local office in the US makes payments for various ancillary works.

It operates flights to San Francisco, and in the US.

Some of the airline's aircraft in India are grounded for want of spare parts. In the face of severe cash crunch, the has failed to put the grounded aircraft back into operation.

