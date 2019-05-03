Soon, Jet's rights for foreign routes to be up for grabs

Amid faint possibility of grounded Jet Airway's revival anytime soon, the is now considering re-allocating the airline's foreign traffic rights to rival carriers such as Air India, and

A meeting was held on Friday to discuss the issue. chaired the meeting which was attended by officials of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and senior executives.

The move suggests government wants local carriers to deploy capacity on international routes from where has withdrawn due to severe fund crunch.

While reallocation of traffic rights would ensure additional capacity on various popular foreign routes thus reducing fare level, it will significantly affect the valuation of

sources told IANS that local carriers have set sight on lucrative routes such as Mumbai-London, Delhi- and Mumbai- and want the government to distribute slots for these sectors.

"Both and want rights for operating flights to is very keen to mount capacity on Mumbai- Delhi- is another route for which carriers want the slots," said of a

"The traffic rights would be given on temporary basis to other airlines," he said.

The ministry has asked to give their fleet induction plan so that a fair decision on giving traffic rights could be taken.

"Ministry is expected to take a decision on temporary allocation of rights in 2-3 days," the said.

So far, has got lion's share of Jet Airways' slots to operate domestic flights. It has considerably scaled up from and Delhi, the erstwhile strongholds of grounded The has announced 77 flights since April 1 which includes 48 flights connecting Mumbai, 16 flights connecting and 8 flights between and

IANS had first reported on April 15 that SpiceJet and had shown keen interest to operate flights on lucrative India- sector. Later, Air India proposed to operate flights on Mumbai-London, Delhi- and Delhi- among few others.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation last month formed a committee comprising aviation regulator DGCA, (AAI) and private to reallocate Jet Airways' unused slots.

The ministry has reiterated that slot allocation is temporary and for three months maintaining that historic rights of Jet Airways will be protected. The preference would be given to those carriers which bring additional aircraft.

"These slots would be made available to Jet Airways, as and when they revive their operations, as per the extant guidelines," a ministry statement had said on April 23.

Prospective investors and employees of Jet Airways have expressed concern over government's move to re-allocate slots and foreign traffic rights of the airline arguing it will dampen the interest level in the company.

Facing severe financial crisis, Jet Airways had on April 17 announced temporarary suspension of its flight The airline continues to be grounded and its revival depends on fresh fund infusion by investors.

