4th Scorpene class attack submarine launched in Mumbai

The fourth of the Indian Navy's Stealth Scorpene class submarines under Project 75 was launched at the Wet Basin of the Docks Ltd (MDL) here on Monday, an said.

Like the previous Scorpene class submarines - Kalvary, Khanderi and Karanj - the new 'Vela' has been built by the MDL in collaboration with the of

(Production) was the chief guest at the launch event and his wife performed the launch ceremony in the presence of Vice-Admiral

Earlier, the was towed to the for separation from the pontoon and will now undergo rigorous trials and tests, both in harbour and in high seas before being inducted into the

The deal for construction and transfer of technology for six Scorpene class submarines in this series has as the collaborator, with MDL constructing them under the 'Make In India' initiative in the defence sector.

Currently, eight warships and five submarines are under various stages of construction at MDL, said the company

'Vela', for which cutting commenced in July 2009, will be powered using indigenously-developed batteries by and will now commence extensive sea trials.

It is expected to be commissioned into the in around two years after the sea trials and would represent the fourth attack from Project 75 joining the Navy's submarine fleet.

sources here said 'Vela' will be followed soon by two more submarines in the same class - 'Vagir' and 'Vagsheer' - which are currently under construction.

The Scorpene class submarines can undertake multifarious tasks typically undertaken by any modern submarine, including anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare.

Each of these lethal underwater attackers are 67.50 metres long, 12.30 metres in height, have a 6.20-metre beam, and able to attain submerged speeds of around 37 kmph (20 knots) and 20 kmph on surface (11 knots).

They can carry a crew complement of 35 sailors plus eight officers and remain at sea for up to 50 days.

