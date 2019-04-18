Air India keen on taking 5 grounded Jet Boeings

wants to take 4-5 wide-body 777 aircraft of the now-grounded and may hold discussions for it with the airline's lead lender (SBI).

The move is aimed at catering the peak demand on various international routes such as India-Gulf and India-UK.

has 10 777 in its fleet which it used to serve various popular destinations in and before halting the entire international operations.

" has expressed its interest to take some of the B777s on lease. The initial proposal is there," an industry source told IANS.

A SBI could not be reached for comment on the development.

After suspended its international operations the airfare on most of the foreign routes have jumped sharply with tickets on routes like Mumbai- becoming prohibitively expensive.

wants to capture the traffic on these routes by deploying additional capacity.

Last week, low-cost carrier had announced to induct 16 into its fleet which were earlier operated by Jet Airways. The would take another six aircraft and operate them on domestic routes in few weeks.

While many domestic carriers have grabbed the opportunity created by suspension of Jet Airways' operations and launched new flights on domestic routes, additional capacity is yet to be mounted on international routes to fill the gap.

Facing severe liquidity crisis, Jet Airways on Wednesday night suspended its operations indefinitely. The airline's revival now depends on successful stake sale initiated by the lenders led by SBI.

