Superstar Khan will be the chief guest at of

Helmed by the government of the state of Victoria, of will be taking place between August 8-17.

This year the festival is set to celebrate the central theme of 'courage', which is engraved in the inclusivity and diversity of the Indian film business.

Khan, as he's admirably referred to globally, will be opening the festival officially on August 8 along with the other festival guests and in the company of the ' of Victoria' and Mitu Bhowmick Lange, the

Shah feels honoured and delighted to accept the invitation from the and of to open their festival as their chief guest.

"An industry of our magnitude and diversity deserves to be celebrated with great passion and fervour, which is what the festival embodies," Shah said in a statement.

"I'm particularly pleased with the theme of the festival this year which is courage, an emotion that resonates with storytellers who really have the might to change the society and the world.

"I have had great memories of shooting for 'Chak De! India' in Melbourne and look forward to being back again, this time to celebrate Indian cinema," he added.

Announcing the news, Daniel Andrews, the of Victoria, said: " of Melbourne is a much-loved event that celebrates the strong relationship between and and our own vibrant Indian community.

"This event has grown significantly over the past decade and with the extraordinary Khan here, this year's festival is shaping up to be the biggest and most exciting yet."

for Creative Industries said: "A celebration of film, community and culture, the Indian Film Festival puts Melbourne in the spotlight and attracts more than 35,000 people each year.

"The Bollywood and Indian film industry is the biggest in the world and in addition to supporting this festival, we've announced a new Attraction Fund to bring more film productions from and the subcontinent to "

Director of the festival, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, added: "We are so elated with the news of Mr. Khan joining us to be our chief guest. He's truly an icon of internationally, a person millions and millions follow and look upto."

