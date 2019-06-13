'Bharat' screening hosted for partition families: Salman

A special screening of "Bharat" was hosted for the families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition, says

Salman shared a photograph of himself on along with a couple of senior citizens aged between 75-80 years-old and their family members.

He captioned it: "Special screening of 'Bharat' for the real families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition."

The screening of the film, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was organised here on Wednesday.

It was held via the 1947 organisation. According to a source, the screening featured seven families who had returned to separately and reunited over a period of time.

The "Dabangg" star added: "Honoured to meet all of them! Salute to the real 'Bharat' families."

"Bharat" is an adaptation of the South Korean film "An Ode To My Father". The story begins from 1947 and traces the life of its protagonist across various phases of life. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it also features actresses and

The film surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fourth day of release itself.

--IANS

