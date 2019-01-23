All about Masala at book discussion

writer Basu's book "Masala: Indian Cooking for Modern Living" made for a lively discussion session in the national apital.

In her book, Mallika, granddaughter of West Bengal's veteran Jyoti Basu, shares her recipes, techniques and shortcuts to enable readers cook real Indian flavours without compromising on taste or texture.

"The cookbook is packed with practical tips and tricks from busy every day cooks including recipe hacks that save time and effort, clever ways to incorporate vegetables into meals, creative ways to use grains and pulses, tips on fermentation and an extensive troubleshooting section. Every spice featured is used at least twice to make best use of your ingredient collection," said Basu during the session at here on Tuesday evening.

She has previously authored "Miss Masalaa in 2010. The new book draws on the personal experience of the noted writer.

went to England from for her university education unable to cook even an egg and then taught herself how to replicate the bold Indian flavours she grew up with in her modern kitchen in

This, she did even as she was a busy mum with a demanding corporate career. Following a successful cookery blog, now writes regularly about Indian cookery and is a pioneer for the UK Government's Great British Food Campaign.

