All exit polls wrong, far from truth: Sharad Yadav

IANS  |  Patna 

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav on Tuesday said all exit polls are wrong and far from the truth and that the reality will be out on Thursday.

"All exit polls are wrong, real result of polls would be known to all on May 23," he told the media in reaction to the exit polls prediction that the NDA led by Narendra Modi will return to power with a majority.

As for the Grand Alliance, Yadav said so far no consensus has been reached on who will be the prime ministerial candidate and the decision will be taken only after the election results are declared.

Yadav contested from Bihar's Madhepura parliamentary constituency as a Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate.

First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 14:28 IST

