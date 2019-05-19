All surveys can't be wrong, time to switch off TV: Omar

Minutes after the exit polls projected the return of a BJP-led NDA government, it was not possible for all the surveys to go wrong.

"Every single exit poll can't be wrong! Time to switch off the TV, log out of & wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd," Abdullah, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, posted on

Abdullah's tweet came several minutes after the exit polls predicted the BJP-led (NDA) to cross the halfway mark of 272 seats, required for the formation of the government at the centre.

As per the projections of the IANS- exit poll, the NDA is expected to lead the seat tally with 287 seats. This accounts for 42.3 per cent of the vote share. In 2014, the NDA had swept the Lok Sabha polls with 336 seats, out of which BJP won 282 seats on its own.

The exit polls further projects the Congress-led (UPA) to bag just 128 seats. Although this number is 69 seats more than the numbers UPA got in 2014, this falls too short of the winning number of seats. The UPA, according to the projections, is likely to secure 29.6 per cent of the total vote share. In 2014, the had fared dismally winning just 44 seats.

