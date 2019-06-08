Alwar gangrape: Case against Thanagaazi SHO

After receiving an investigation report in the Alwar gangrape case, the Rajasthan government has ordered to register a case against Thanagaazi police Station House Officer (SHO) and removal of seven other policemen.
The order on Friday also sought explanation from the then Superintendent of Police (SP) and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the matter.
A married woman was gangraped near Thanagaazi by-pass in May in front of her husband. The accused had waylaid the couple, gangraped and filmed the incident.
Questions were raised on the functioning of the police after which a thorough investigation was made by Divisional Commissioner K.C. Verma and Deputy Inspector General (Vigilance) Josh Mohan.
Instructions were given to take action against guilty police officials on the basis of the findings.
Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Rajiv Swarup, issued instructions to the DGP to register a case against Thanagaazi SHO Sardar Singh and to take action against other policemen.
Orders were issued to take necessary action after registering a case under Section 166A (C) and Section 4(1)/(2)(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Schedule Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 against him.
In addition, Alwar's Circular Officer (Rural) Jagmohan Sharma's transfer out of the district has been ordered. Deputy Inspector Babulal, ASI Rupnarayan, Constables Mahesh, Ghanshyam Singh, Brijendra, Rajendra and Ram Ratan have also been asked to be transferred outside the Jaipur range.
The remaining staff of the police station, present at the time of the incident, have been asked to be replaced.
Orders have also been given to give 16 CCA charge sheet to DSP Jagmohan Sharma, Sardar Singh and Constable Mahesh.
The then Superintendent of Police, Rajiv Prakash and ASP Chiranjilal Meena have been given notice and clarification has been sought from them.
