Alwar gangrape: Case against Thanagaazi SHO

After receiving an investigation report in the gangrape case, the government has ordered to register a case against Thanagaazi police (SHO) and removal of seven other policemen.

The order on Friday also sought explanation from the then of Police (SP) and of Police (ASP) in the matter.

A married woman was gangraped near Thanagaazi by-pass in May in front of her husband. The accused had waylaid the couple, gangraped and filmed the incident.

Questions were raised on the functioning of the police after which a thorough investigation was made by and General (Vigilance)

Instructions were given to take action against guilty police officials on the basis of the findings.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Rajiv Swarup, issued instructions to the DGP to register a case against Thanagaazi and to take action against other policemen.

Orders were issued to take necessary action after registering a case under Section 166A (C) and Section 4(1)/(2)(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Schedule Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 against him.

In addition, Alwar's (Rural) Jagmohan Sharma's transfer out of the district has been ordered. Babulal, ASI Rupnarayan, Constables Mahesh, Ghanshyam Singh, Brijendra, Rajendra and have also been asked to be transferred outside the range.

The remaining staff of the police station, present at the time of the incident, have been asked to be replaced.

Orders have also been given to give 16 CCA charge sheet to DSP Jagmohan Sharma, and Mahesh.

The then of Police, and ASP Chiranjilal Meena have been given notice and clarification has been sought from them.

