Self-styled 'peer' held for raping minor in J&K

A self-styled 'peer' (preacher) has been arrested for raping a minor girl multiple times in and Kashmir's district, the police said on Saturday.

The incident came ito light when the 13-year-old girl's family noticed that she was pregnant.

The family members immediately filed a complaint against the accused, a police statement said here.

The accused Peer Qasim (50) was frequently changing his locations to evade arrest. He was finally arrested on Friday from Banihal area, the police added.

