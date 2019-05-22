'American Taliban' set to leave prison this week

John Walker Lindh, known as the "American Taliban" who was captured during the US invasion of in 2001, is scheduled to leave a federal prison on after serving 17 years of a 20-year sentence for providing support to the terror group.

Lindh, who converted to Islam at the age of 16 and first left in 1998 to study Arabic in Yemen, is currently lodged at the prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, reported.

He will walk free on Thursday.

Lindh's journey took him to in 2000 and later to Afghanistan, where he spent time at an as a volunteer.

As an American citizen, he was tried at a federal court. At his sentencing in October 2002, he condemned " on every level, unequivocally", and said he made a mistake by joining the and denounced the group's slain Osama bin Laden's terrorist attacks as "completely against Islam".

As conditions for Lindh's release, of the in Alexandria, Virginia, who handled his 2002 trial and guilty plea, has imposed sweeping restrictions.

will be barred from going online or owning a without prior permission of his officer.

He will also be barred from travelling internationally and getting a passport or any other kind of

In all, 346 people have been charged and convicted of jihadi related crimes since the September 11, 2001, quoted official data as saying.

About one-fourth of those prisoners, 88, have been released. About half should be released by the end of 2025, with 19 of them, including Lindh, slated for release this year and next.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)