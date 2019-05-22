One militant killed in Kulgam gunfight

One militant was killed in a gunfight with the security forces on Wednesday in and Kashmir's district.

Police sources said security forces started a cordon and in Gopalpora village of district after receiving reports about the presence of militants there.

"As the cordon around the hiding militants was tightened, they fired at the security forces triggering an encounter in which one militant has been killed.

"The slain militant belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit. His exact identity is being established.

"Operation is still going on", a police source said.

As a precautionary measure authorities have suspended in district.

