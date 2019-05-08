Amethi youth writes letter in blood to EC

A young man from has sent a letter written in blood to the seeking a directive for to abstain from making objectionable comments that hurt the sentiments of the people.

of Shahgarh in has written that he was 'traumatised' by the statements of the against late

He has written that the former lowered the voting age to 18 years, implemented the Panchayati Raj system and brought in the computer revolution in the country.

"Former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also praised in an article," he pointed out.

He further writes that for the people of anyone who insults is akin to those who assassinated him.

Kashyap wrote that Rajiv Gandhi lives on in the hearts of the people of Amethi and also the country and the Prime Minister must be directed not to make such remarks against the late leader.

The reference was obviously to the Prime Minister referring to late Rajiv Gandhi as 'Bhrashtachari No I' in a recent election rally.

Kashyap further said that his letter had no political overtones and he felt emotionally connected to the late leader.

The letter has been shared on the handle of

