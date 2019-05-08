Jallianwala Bagh massacre changed Gandhi from "Empire loyalist" to opponent of British: Book

Mahatma Gandhi's maiden visit to the in the aftermath of massacre changed him from an "Empire loyalist" to the "implacable opponent" of the British rule, contends a book published on the occasion of the centenary

The book named 'Martyrdom to Freedom', which is edited by Rajesh Ramachandran, of Tribune, has several chapters written by scholars, historians, and a former

In one of the chapters, says Gandhi was shaken after officials behind the massacre were not punished despite him recommending that "both (Reginald) Dyer, the of Amritsar, and the at that time, Sir Michael O'Dwyer, be relieved from 'any responsible office under the crown'".

However, the Viceroy euphemized Dyer's action and gave O'Dwyer a "resounding" certificate of character.

"This whitewashing of egregious behaviour of the government put as enormous strain on Gandhi's once fervent faith in British justice," Guha writes.

It forced him Gandhi to launch a fresh movement of protest and he believed that British could be made to yield under the pressure of non- violent struggle.

"Before 1919, Gandhi had never visited the But what he did and saw in the province that year changed him forever. On the political front, it transformed him from an Empire loyalist to an implacable opponent of British rule," Guha contends.

He says Gandhi was very keen to travel to Punjab in the wake of "politically conscious" province becoming centre of movement and its past record of active participation in movement in 1905-07.

Gandhi left then for on April 8, 1919, from where he hoped to proceed to the Punjab. However, he was stopped by the police so he returned to Ahmedabad.

"When news of Gandhi's arrest reached on the 10th (April), a large and angry crowd collected on the streets. British banks were set on fire and three murdered...The violence continued through 10th and 11th," the says.

The city was placed under de facto martial law and the charge was given to

On April 13, ordered to open fire on the crowd that was gathered at as a part of celebration.

After denying several requests, the authorities permitted Gandhi to visit Punjab in October.

He left for on October 22, 1919. Two days later he reached and then went to after a week.

