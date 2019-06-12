Anticipatory bail back in UP after 33 years

Anticipatory is back in after almost 33 years. The provision of pre- was scrapped in 1976 during the Emergency. The accused will now get advance in the state in cases of non-bailable offences.

The Bill was passed by both houses of the last year in August. has approved the Amendment Bill in Section 438 of the CrPC.

The and the apex court had been pressing the to re-apply this The State Commission also recommended the re-implementation of this system in its third report in 2009.

Apart from and Uttarakhand, all other states have the provision of

In 2010, a bill in this regard was cleared by the Assembly and sent to the Centre for approval. However, it was put on hold. The then had passed a Bill that year and sent it to the but it was sent back with suggestions for some modifications.

In July last, in an application before the Supreme Court, the had given assurance that the provision would be re-introduced.

--IANS

amita/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)