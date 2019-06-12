Indiabulls case: SC to decide on listing the matter

-
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court complaining that the company is facing loss in share value arising from press reports following a plea filed in the court by a milk vendor, who holds a total of only four shares.
Urging the apex court to take up the matter urgently, the company alleged that it is being blackmailed through the use of a novel technique.
Appearing for the company, Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi said the milk vendor's plea had already caused a huge loss to the firm.
The court will decide on the listing of the matter later in the day.
--IANS
ss/akk/bc
