Apna Dal to consolidate Kurmi base with Shahuji anniversary

The Apna Dal is all set to consolidate its Kurmi vote bank in Uttar Pradesh.
The party will celebrate the birth anniversary of Kolhapur ruler Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj who is said to have introduced the country's first reservation system.
Born into a Kunbi (Kurmi in North India) family on June 26, 1874, Shahuji Maharaj became the ruler of Kolhapur when he was just 20 and ruled the state for 28 years. He was a progressive ruler who broke the Brahmin domination during his regime.
The Apna Dal, which is a Kurmi-centric party, has directed all its district units to celebrate the Shahuji anniversary with great fanfare.
Apna Dal spokesman Rajesh Patel said that the party had been fighting for social justice and celebrates all leaders who have worked in this direction.
The Apna Dal, till now, has been celebrating the birth anniversary of its founder Dr Sonelal Patel on July 2.
After the birth anniversary of Shahuji Maharaj, we will also celebrate the anniversary of Dr Sonelal Patel," said the spokesman.
Apna Dal sources said that the party wanted to expand its base for the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and all its programmes were directed in this direction.
The Apna Dal has nine members in the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. The party, in the recent Lok Sabha elections, contested two seats in the state and won both.
Apna Dal is upset since its leader Anupriya Patel was not included in the new central government.
"We are not going to air our grievances in public but there is certainly a degree of resentment over the manner in which the BJP has treated us. We are now working to improve our position in the next Assembly elections and emerge as a force to reckon with," said a party leader.
