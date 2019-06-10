Apple dials accessibility as Indian developers empower all

Helping people with disabilities enjoy the technology the way most of us do is a new challenge for the tech and has stepped up efforts to make its devices accessible to more than one billion people living with some kind of

For the visually-challenged, the company last week introduced "Voice Control" -- a new experience that enables users to operate their iPhone, or entirely by their voice.

Using the latest speech recognition technology, Voice Control gets even more accurate text transcription and editing. Users can even use gestures like tapping, swiping and scrolling.

With macOS Catalina, has introduced new to help every user get the most out of their desktop system.

"Voice Control enables users who can't operate traditional to control their entirely with their voice using on-device speech recognition technology, which also ensures personal data is kept private," said the company.

New labels and grids let users interact with virtually any app using comprehensive navigation tools, with happening on-device.

Indian developers have begun building apps with built-in.

Take the case of -- a Bengaluru-based mental health wellness app powered by an Artificial Intelligence-based bot. Co-founded by and Ramakant Vempati, the emotionally intelligent chatbot uses AI to react to the emotions you express.

Nearly 1.2 million users around the world have used this innovative app and 20 per cent are from Young adults form a large percentage and the app has witnessed 80 million conversations.

According to founders, has over 5,000 psychiatrists and more than 2,000 clinical psychologists yet the mental health professionals are under booked.

This shows how much stigma and lack of access there is for mental health support in

applied key technologies like Apple features, (CoreML), Watch and shortcuts so that people get timely support for negative emotions, reframe negative thoughts and improve their mood.

According to a Wysa spokesperson, Apple Accelerator in has helped the company excel on its journey.

"The Accelerator helped us implement AI technologies, revamp design to deliver seamless user experience and helped build features for the visually impaired so that they can break barriers and access emotional support," the told IANS.

Lookup is another app that has incorporated features so it can empower all.

Developed by who was Apple WWDC student scholar in 2016, Lookup is an easy to use English dictionary app, a great reading companion for avid readers and a for kids.

Today, India has one of the most vibrant and exciting iOS developer communities who have already created nearly 100,000 apps for the worldwide and accessibility is on top of their minds. Over 7,00,000 app economy jobs can be attributed to iOS ecosystem in India.

Apple devices today can let you write a text or email without seeing the screen. You can take a perfect group selfie just by hearing how many faces are in the frame.

VoiceOver feature describes exactly what's happening on your iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, or Apple TV, so you can navigate your device just by listening.

If you have colour blindness or other vision challenges, you can adjust the view on your Mac, iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple TV so it works better for you.

Live Listen feature lets users fine-tune "Made for iPhone" hearing aids and AirPods to help them hear more clearly.

Switch Control is an that lets people use built-in features as well as switches, a joystick, or other to control what's on the screen so you can fully interact with your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV without touching it.

With Siri Shortcuts for HomePod, iOS, and watchOS, you can run multi-action commands through simple phrases custom-designed to fit your needs.

"You can navigate macOS with minimal use of a physical keyboard. The Accessibility Keyboard is fully customizable and gives users advanced typing and navigation capabilities," said the company.

(Nishant Arora can be contacted at nishant.a@ians.in)

--IANS

na/rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)