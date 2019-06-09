Amazon most trusted among Internet brands in India

is the most trusted among the brands in India, followed by and Facebook, according to a recent report by Research.

Among the 32 brands surveyed, Indian messaging app Hike ranked fourth, beating Facebook-owned Whatsapp, which ranked 10th, said brand intelligence and data insights company's "Brand Trust Report 2019".

Indian accommodation service provider and Oyo Rooms was at the fifth position. The Indian Ola ranked sixth, way ahead of US-based Uber, which ranked 14th.

ranked 19th, one place above its global peer

Commenting on the report, N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA, said: "Many Indian start-ups are leaders in their categories, which is no mean feat. The brands that focus on creating trust along with profits and growth are the ones that will survive in this business."

The other players in the top 10 were Flipkart, and Snapdeal, in the seventh, eighth and ninth ranks, respectively.

