Apple to repair defective iPhone 8 logic boards for free

has launched a free repair programme for 8 handsets that were sold between September 2017 and March 2018 with a in the "logic board" which has been causing unexpected restarts, frozen and issues with the device turning on.

The "logic board" is the main circuit board consisting of the central processing unit (CPU), main system memory and circuitry that controls the disk drive, keyboard, monitor and peripherals.

" has determined that a very small percentage of 8 devices contain 'logic boards' with a Affected units were sold in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, and the US, and if your 8 has an eligible serial number, will repair it free of charge," the iPhone maker wrote in a post on the website on Friday.

The free programme covers iPhone 8 units sold up to three years after the first of the device in September 2017.

The company recommends that before submitting the device users should fix their hardware like broken screens, as well as update iCloud and iTunes, as the programme does not cover these.

"Your iPhone will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this programme," the post added.

The Cupertino, based company also stated that this programme does not extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 8.

--IANS

rp/rt/anp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)