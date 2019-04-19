Asian nations sitting on early tobacco epidemic

Asian countries are in the early stages of a epidemic with mirroring those of the US from past decades -- setting the stage for a spike in future deaths from smoking-related diseases, warn researchers.

Using long-term data from cohort studies from mainland China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, the researchers from the Medical Centre in Nashville, Tennessee, said that future deaths were likely to echo the pattern that occurred in the US as the popularity of increased during and after World War II, which resulted in mortality peaking around 1990.

"There is about a 30-year gap or incubation period for the mortality to occur. takes about 20 or 30 years to have this full effect on mortality," said Zheng, the study's in a paper published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

control interventions may be having an effect on the smoking epidemic in some countries or areas because male smokers in the most recent birth cohort tended to quit smoking at younger ages.

"Asian countries that are richer, like Japan, and urban China, are doing a better job with this than rural China, and other places," said Danxia Yu, of the study.

The study calls for immediate actions for all Asian countries to implement comprehensive control policies, including raising tobacco taxes, implementing laws for smoke-free areas, banning tobacco advertising, requiring warning labels for and providing help with quitting.

"Younger people in more recent cohorts started smoking at a younger age, and they smoked a lot more," said. "The deaths due to also increased with this cohort."

Women in have a much lower rate for smoking. The average percentage of women smokers for all 20 cohort studies was 7.8 per cent compared to 65.4 per cent for men, the study noted.

--IANS

na/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)