With monsoon imminent, Goa bans swimming in sea

With the imminent arrival of the and strong winds blowing across the coastline on Monday, a private agency appointed by the to man Goa's beaches has banned swimming and all till the end of September.

"With moderate to heavy rains expected to lash various parts of over the next few days, has issued a advisory instructing visitors not to venture into the sea during the months extending from June till the end of September," a statement issued by the agency said.

The government routinely shuts down the beaches for swimming along with all during the monsoon months from June to August each year as the sea during this season tends to be extremely rough and choppy.

is also observing a 61-day fishing ban from June 1 to July 31, as a result of which nearly 1,500 trawlers registered in the coastal state are not allowed to enter the sea for the two-month period.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall with high-speed winds is likely to occur at isolated places over north and south Goa.

Pre-monsoon showers already commenced in the state earlier this week with light showers witnessed across the state. With the onset of the monsoon, the state will witness strong winds and thundershowers.

"We have put up red flags at all the beaches which means that the area is not meant for swimming. Even wading into the water is not advisable. Our team of lifeguards present along the coast are monitoring the conditions. The team is trained to carry out rescues even in rough weather," said.

Goa is one of the top tourism destinations in the country and attracts more than seven million tourists every year.

--IANS

maya/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)