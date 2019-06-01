Intense heat wave to continue in Delhi: IMD

(IMD) on Saturday warned of a severe in the capital and its adjoining states for the next few days. Maximum temperature in the capital will hover at 46 degree Celsius during the coming days.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, M Mohapatra, Director General, IMD's meteorology, said: "Severe heatwave condition is persisting in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, southern Uttar Pradesh, northern and some parts of "

"We are expecting this to continue for the next two days. In Delhi, we are not expecting rain. As per our forecast, the maximum temperature here can be as high as 46-degree. It will gradually come down," he said.

Mahapatra also predicted that around June 6, monsoon will be hitting The southwest monsoon is expected to hit Odisha coast within two weeks after its onset in

"Expecting monsoon to arrive near around June 6. At present, monsoon has covered some extreme southern parts of the and parts of southwest-southeast-east central Bay of Bengal, the Andaman sea, and In the next 2-3 days it will cover more parts of Arabian Sea," he said.

