I-League: Chennai march on with 2nd comeback win over East Bengal

City FC consolidated their lead at the top of the points table with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over title contenders East Bengal in a crunch encounter here at the here on Monday.

Spanish striker scored his 11th goal of the 12th and Romario Jesuraj netted the other to ensure the hosts are perched firmly on top of the standings with 27 points from 12 games, a clear five points ahead of second-placed Churchill Brothers.

East Bengal, on the other hand, remain on 19 points with a game in hand despite Laldanmawia Ralte's fourth strike of the campaign, giving them an early lead. Their sixth position in the league table points to their hopes of a first ever Hero triumph fast fading away.

Both teams made one change to their starting eleven from their previous game. was forced to replace Lalram Chullova, red-carded in the game against the Indian Arrows, with Samad

gaffer Akbar Nawas, on the other hand, started Pravitto Raju in place of Shem

East Bengal took an early lead in the ninth minute of the game through Laldanmawia Ralte, who scored his fourth of the campaign.

The visitors got a corner and Lalrindika Ralte put the ball over towards the far post, which central defender headed back across goal for Danmawia to nod home from close.

then upped the ante looking for an equaliser and a wonderful ball found its way into the box to midfield star but Samad shielded him away in a timely fashion.

Then in the 34th minute, Nestor's midfield mate unleashed a rasping drive from outside the box but East Bengal keeper Rakshit Dagar brought about a good save.

Chennai went into the break a goal down but clearly on the ascendancy.

They got their equaliser in the 49th minute of the second half through Manzi's 11th goal of the campaign, which also put him in joint top scorer's spot with

Romario Jesuraj went out wide and for an onrushing Vanspaul's effort towards goal found a deflection from Manzi and wrong-footed Dagar to enter the net.

The hosts then deservedly went ahead thanks also to a brilliant tactical change by Nawas. Raju was sent wide on the right flank and Romario Jesuraj brought in-field.

In the 70th minute, Raju collected the ball on the right flank after QEB left back failed to intercept and cut inside to lay it off for Romario on top of the box. His shot found the QEB right corner, the ball rolling in past a befuddled Dagar.

Romario Jesuraj was adjudged the Hero of the Match.

Both Chennai and QEB play their next match in four day's time, the former against Aizawl at home while the latter against an in-form Indian Arrows, also at home in Kolkata.

